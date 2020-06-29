“It was the right decision,” – Angelina Jolie finally mentioned the reasons of her divorce with Brad Pitt

It is no more a news that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer together after many years as a couple.

Despite the media attention that their separation had caused, the duo had been very discreet about the reasons for your divorce.

However, the actress has finally decided to shed light on the reason of their separation. According to the information collected from Pop Culture, Angelina Jolie has declared that the division of Brad Pitt it was the right thing to do, and that she had taken the decision for the welfare of the family.

Revealing more details, Jolie has stated that many people have taken advantage of their silence to spread false news, and that is a constant reminder of their six children, who know their own truth.

In a new interview published by Vogue IndiaAngelina Jolie has spoken about her breakup with Brad Pitt. “I am separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision, she says. I continue to focus on their recovery. Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, these are the six young very brave and very strong.”

Agelina Jolie told the magazine Harper’s Bazaar 2019 : “My children know me, and are helping me to find myself and accept me. They have gone through a lot of things. But I have learned of your strength. As parents, we must encourage our children to accept what they are, and know that everything that they feel in their heart is right. And so, when they look at us, we want the same thing.”

Brad Pitt was married to another actress, Jennifer Aniston, but things have taken another turn after that he began working with Angelina Jolie on the set of the film Mr and Mrs Smith.

Brad Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. Despite this, the two seem to resurrect their friendship through their relationship in recent times.

Pitt has recently been seen doing a soft hug Aniston at an award ceremony.