it was unveiled on Instagram ! (PHOTO)

Kendall Jenner has created the sensation on Instagram. In fact, the daughter of the clan Kardashian Jenner has posted a picture of it au natural. And that on her account Instagram of course. The fans loved this photo of the spontaneous. You will discover a Kendall in her intimacy as she poses in a bathrobe in her bathroom !

Really, Kendall Jenner has a whole other way to be sexy in relation to s little sister Kylie. This last has inflamed Instagram in a red dress ultra-sexy. And this for an occasion very special as it celebrated the launch of her collection.

As well in Jenner and in the Kardashian of general, the sisters have their way with her to show up ! In fact, they each represent a vision of glamour is a sexy different. While Kylie is living her femininity in a very glamorous, Kendall it while still sexy, is more simple !

And, like her sister, Kendall Jenner has been making waves on Instagram this November 18. But this is neither shooting, or on the red carpet that his fans have discovered. And even less in gala dress or swimsuit !

Kendall Jenner then unveiled a picture of her in her bathroom ! The beautiful wearing a bathrobe in silk black, very chic ! She is wearing a ponytail. Hands on hips, she looked in the mirror and mime a kiss with his lips. She is absolutely stunning !

As the ambassador of the brand Pro-Activ, Kendall Jenner caption then: “I’ve found the perfect skincare routine for me. link in bio! “ . Which means “I have found my routine for perfect skin ! “ For the same, the fans just need to go to the link in bio ! A partnership that earns more than a million of like !

