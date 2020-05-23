It will have to wait before discovering Deadpool 3 at the cinema

If we had a confirmation of a third film devoted to the anti-hero sarcastic Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds at the end of last year, it would seem that there is a need to demonstrate a sacred patience before you find it in the dark rooms. In fact, according to the creator of comics Rob Liefeld, country Deadpool 3 is not intended for Marvel for at least five years…

No Deadpool 3 prior 5 years minimum

Dear fans of Marvel, he’s going to have to take your evil in patience, before returning to the insolence of Wade Wilson / Deadpool in the movie theaters. In any case, it is affirmed by Rob Liefeld, the creator of the comics Deadpool. During an interview with io9Rob Liefeld said that he was aware of the calendar of Marvel for the next five years and that, unfortunately, Deadpool 3 not included in the program. Which means that, if Deadpool 3 will probably be taking place, there is very little chance that the film defies the calendar to Marvel studios and landed earlier in the dark rooms. Patience, therefore…

With the current pandemic, the plans that Marvel have been pushed around, while the cinemas are closed to almost everywhere in the world now for two months. Many films have been pushed back, filming has been suspended… Well, the phase IV of the Film world of Marvel, which was to be launched at the end of April with the film Black Widow expected to be unveiled. Marvel studios will surely caught up with this delay, relegating Deaadpool in the ” non-priorities “. It is nonetheless hoped that the project will not be finally abandoned, but the $ 800 million raised in total by the two first opus in 2015 and 2018, we can imagine that we will eventually find our anti-hero favourite on the big screen. But not now…