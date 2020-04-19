Image via @sugaseanmma on Instagram (photographer not listed)

Sean O’malley has tried to put Brian Kelleher in his place after having claimed that he “smoked” the bantamweight in a fight.

O’malley returned to action in march 2020 after two years on the sidelines. On his return to the UFC, 248, O’malley has ended Jose Quinonez with a head kick and punches in the first round. It is now one of the enemies the most sought-after division bantamweight and only wants an opponent to be valid. He closed a legend of his colleague of 135 pounds Kelleher.

“I was called by nine guys when I was away for two years,” said O’malley to the podcast Eurobash of MMA Fighting. “Some of them will help me in my career; to fight against someone like Brian Kelleher will not do much. I think it was 10-5 or something like that. It has the air of smoking cigarettes – it will not do anything for my career. I’m definitely looking for fighting smart people – people who will raise me. I come in and smoke [Kelleher]they will say: “Cool, this kid sucks.” It is useless to talk of guys like that. “

O’malley has also been referred to by many as bantamweights, which Kelleher and Merab Dvalishvili. The player of 25 years was compared to the plethora of legends that he has received to those received by Conor McGregor on his arrival.

He believes that people underestimate its combat capability and is eager to prove inside the Octagon.

“It’s nice to be called by a group of people,” said O’malley. “Conor… has been called by all the world. I think that the more I fight, the less I’m going to be called, [because people will] recognize how I am dangerous.

“At this time, people always think:” I’m going to drop it and it will be the end of the fight. “This will not be the end of the fight – I’m going to choke someone if they make me fall. I train jiu-jitsu more than I do anything. The brazilian Jiu-jitsu is pretty much my life; I love jiu-jitsu, [and] I trains all the time. I train with very good people, but I don’t have too much to show it. “

The UFC is currently in abeyance due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. This has not stopped Sean O’malley of care and consider his next move.

“When we will be in about two months, we’ll talk to the UFC and we will find opponents”, he said. “If we had an opponent in this moment, it could break the arm. For me, it is to improve in this time – this is not to say that we have to fight then. “

Who do you want to see then Sean O’malley fight?

This article was published for the first time on BJPENN.com the 17/04/2020.