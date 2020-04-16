It will retain of this crisis

Pandemics have marked new eras of historical human societies. Do not expect that this new health crisis is resolved to think of a society, radically new: the solution is bio-social, or there will be no solution.

What the international institutions, both the united Nations and the EU, have not been able to place at the top of the political agenda, what president Trump vilipende and what Greta Thunberg enshrines, the coronavirus Covid-19 was able to do so. Anything in an indirect way, this new coronavirus has arrived!

NASA informs us, in effect, that since the outbreak of the epidemic the air pollution in China has significantly declined, which has had the consequence of saving the lives of thousands of people from premature death. What’s more, the european space Agency tells us that many of the pollution sources are drying up in the north of Italy. According to the Venetians, the water in the Canal Grande would never have been so clear for years, so that we can see again the fish swim…

The slowdown in economic activity, in turn, causes a drastic decrease of the emissions of effect gases greenhouse in the atmosphere, while the plethora of political commitments and the lasagna legal were not able to achieve the reductions envisioned. Pangolins, an endangered species due to poaching for the kitchen and the pharmacopoeia of traditional chinese are now suspected to be the “missing link” in the transmission to humans of the virus that the tank is very probably a species of bat.

Our predation of wildlife, as well as the reduction of its habitat are managed to create new interfaces that encourage the transmission of pathogens (primarily viral) to man. Domestic animals and wild fauna (the latter accounting for 70% of them) are the way the tank almost 80% of human diseases emerging (SARS-Cov, MERS-CovV, Eblola). Their origin is mainly zoonotic.

In Europe, due to the spread of the pandemic due to Covid-19, the world seems to have suddenly changed. There would thus be the before and the after. The political responsibilities are now assumed; the solidarity is reborn from its ashes; the companies adapting to the new constraints and discover suddenly the virtues of a circular economy to come, the finance is called on to rethink. The Covid-19 is certainly the mirror of the excesses of the globalization. We would return it, due to the effect of the uncanny, that which plunges our contemporary societies in a state of unprecedented vulnerability? Is it not the same for climate change?

Back to business as usual?

We will respond to our questioning will fade as soon as the pandemic will be under control while the business-as-usual resume its rights, and this is where our fear. As scientists collaborating with many researchers in various academic and research institutions around the world, we don’t have to play the Cassandra. Our message is simple: this health crisis must spur us to rethink the management of risks, their assessment until their communication, in the lap of a paradigm societal radically different.





“Straight out of a chinese fairy tale, the bat and the pangolin we have done the lesson: in a world of increasingly interdependent environmental crisis coincide with health crises.”



Nicolas de Sadeleer and Jacques Godfroid The first is a professor of law at Saint Louis University; the second is a professor of microbiology at The Artic University of Norway

Straight out of a chinese fairy tale, the bat and the pangolin we have done the lesson: in a world increasingly interdependent, the environmental crises coincide with crises in health. Public health issues are no longer in the secret of the doctor’s office, or on the ground sanitized hospitals; they now play in the foreign trade, ports and airports, the distribution, in other words, all human activity creating new interfaces to facilitate the transmission of pathogens from one species of animal reservoir to man. A bundle of arguments, virological, epidemiological, and ethnographic suggests a zoonotic origin for the Covid-19. Environmental changes such as the reduction of the habitats of the wildlife as well as trade unwanted it are the major causes that underpin the emergence of new diseases previously unknown in humans.

Through the centuries, pandemics have marked new eras of historical human societies. Do not expect that this new health crisis is resolved to think of a society, radically new: the solution is bio-social, or there will be no solution!