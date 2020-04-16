“It would be an honor to play by your side”: Macias reveals her double dream with Raul Jimenez, Mark Clear

Jose Juan Macias, front of the Chivas of Guadalajara, said Tuesday an extensive interview with Mark of Course through MVS Radio and referred to another mexican striker who qualifies as your ideal companion on the offensive, your team can dream in any team and said that “it would be an honor to play at his side“.

The Herd is Sacred pending visit to the club Queretaro in a next date (11) of the Tournament of Closure by 2020 of the League MX, which is unknown the date of completion and will be resumed after the suspension of the championship by the health alert in the nation, due to the global pandemic by the coronavirus or Covid-19.

Macias pointed out that Jimenez would not be a competition but a team ideal



The ferocious striker squad red and white to be consulted about the possibility of Raul Jimenez as a partner, said that “I love to be beside the players huge, of very good players with Raul, then I’m happy to come and teach me many things and obviously, it would be an honor to play at his side“.

Macias, as to have as a partner or rival for the title at the front of the English Wolverhampton, admitted “yes, more of a challenge is a motivation to see that a compatriot (Raúl Jiménez) is doing things so well in another country, in Europe, in the maximum circuit in England, then yes, obviously I have those dreams, those goals of being there (Europe) and I know that soon I’ll be“.

Social networks have become in these days of voluntary isolation, in an escape and distraction for football fans during this quarantine trial in Jalisco, due to the global pandemic that has caused a health alert in the nation by the coronavirus or Covid-19 and so have been tapped to entertain the tapatíos.