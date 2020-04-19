Italian team fired the technician that he did not accept salary reductions by the COVID-19

Ascoli Calcio, square of the Series B in Italy, fired the coach, Roberto Stellone, for not accepting a reduction in salary for the COVID-19.

The final decision was taken at the time of not reaching a mutual agreement between the institution and the now extécnico. Despite the fact that the contingency has aggravated the economy of the Ascoli, Stellone refused to accept less money.

“The club he took the decision only after verifying the impossibility on the part of the lord Stellone and his staff to terminate the contract on a consensual basis with a settlement agreement after having rejected the various proposals made by the directive”, announced the club on their social networks.

That is why now the new strategist of the club from the Series B it is the young spaniard, Guillermo Abascal (31 years old), who previously coached the Associazione Calcio Lugano.

