it’s a nice gesture on the part of the artists, in Black !

Camila Cabello did a good gesture on the part of the artists, in Black ! In your account of Instagram, posted a video to explain it.

Camila Cabello has done a very nice gesture to the black community ! In its latest publication that details it all. MCE TV tells you !

Camila is known for being an amazing singer. She started in the group Fifth Harmony. In 2016, she is leaving the group to do his solo career.

And since it was a great success ! The singer emerges as a full-fledged artist. Camila Cabello of the account 50 million followers on Instagram.

The artist is very active in the networks. She often shares photos of her daily life and also your family. At this time, you can see the different publications.

In effect, Camila fight against racism and police violence. And she wants to share with your community !

Camila Cabello did a nice gesture for the artist Black !

Camila Cabello posted a publication is very important. She wants to convey the right messages. Therefore, it is important to put images to their commitment.

The singer highlights the guitarist” Juno the Artist” . After posting a photo and also a video. Juno the Artist expresses himself. “In response to the movement Black Lives Matter, we all have responsibilities. To speak and act. “

In it, she explained that she, then, offers 20 spaces for your program. Very touching ! Camila Cabello is sponsoring the training.

The 20 scholarships will be distributed to the young african-american. To sign up, it’s pretty easy. It is just a matter of submitting your application. Camila has published all the steps to follow.

Camila is very proud of his friend. Comes in. ” I look forward to seeing you rip the guitar“. An ad that makes you happy !

Despite everything, the singer has been at the center of the controversy. She was accused of racism when I was younger. Camila was soon excused !

Since the singer shows his full support. It is now struggles against racism and police violence. A beautiful gesture !

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by camila (@camila_cabello) the June 14, 2020 at 5 :05 am PDT

Tags : Camila Cabello – Camila Hair artists – Camila Cabello gesture – Camila Cabello Insta – Camila Cabello Instagram – Camila Cabello music – Camila Cabello publication