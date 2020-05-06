its a nice gesture to the “heroes of the nation” !

Millie Bobby Brown, the star of Stranger Things has made a donation of 15 000 £ to the nursing staff of the hospitals English !

In this difficult period linked to the coronavirus, the good deeds accumulated. Millie Bobby Brown has fhas a nice gesture to hospitals English ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

The coronavirus has taken on a dramatic scale in the world. To this day, more 3.66 million people are infected by the COVID-19.

And that’s not all ! Although 1.2 million people have been cured, there are also over 257 000 deaths in 180 countries of the world.

England suffers from it ! As a large majority of countries, hospitals are saturated. All the nursing staff is therefore an admirable job.

So well that Millie Bobby Brown has so desired make a donation to the hospitals English. The actress has, therefore, given 15 000 £ that it has divided to three different schools.

The young woman of 16 years has, therefore, given 5 000 £ Bournemouth Hospital Charity. At the Salisbury District Hospital Stars Appeal. But also to the Southampton Hospitals Charity.

Millie Bobby Brown :” They are the heroes of the nation. “

And for good reason ! Millie Bobby Brown is very touched by the work of the white coats ! It cconsiders as real heroes :

” All the medical teams are a great inspiration to all of us. They are the heroes of the nation. I am in awe of each of them. “

“And I just wanted to thank those who risk their lives. In particular, in the hospitals of the south coast. The region is very dear to me. But also for my family… “

Millie Bobby Brown then continues :“And I look forward to returning soon. Keep up the great work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all incredible.”

The donations will be used to acquire personal care, foods and beverages and non-perishable. This will also ensure the access to psychologists.

Debbie Anderson, manager of the charity association of the hospital of Bournemouth, has so stated:” We are committed to support the mental well-being and physical of our staff at this time. “

