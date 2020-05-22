its a nice nod to his mom !

Zendaya has taken advantage of the program Graduate Together organized by Lebron James on may 16, to pay tribute to the teachers and to his mother.

In this time of health crisis, Zendaya wanted to make a tribute to to the students. As well, she participated in a show and took the opportunity to say a few words about the job of a mom ! MCE TV says it all !

While the covid-19 continues to progressthe students of the promo 2020 may not attend their graduation ceremony. On the contrary, France, the United States are still in the grip of the virus, and have not yet overcome the worst.

In fact, Lebron James was held to organize a special event. On may 16, many stars gathered, therefore, on the plateau of Graduate Together: America Honours the High School Class of 2020.

Among them, Pharrell Williams, Timothy Chalamet, Alicia Keys or Olivia Wilde. All were present to support young people. Thus, Zendaya is no exception to the rule.

The 23-year old woman even had the right to give a little speech. Words that have earned him some admiration. In effect, Zendaya took the opportunity for a tribute to his mother !

Zendaya sends a message to his mom !

“Hello to the promotion of 2020 ! “ Here how Zendaya began her speech during the program organized by Lebron James through a video.

And for the occasion, the actress thanked all the teachers, including his mom. “I just want to thank all of the teachers. My mother is a teacher so I know how they work hard. ”

“What makes you a final year student, is the tradition of the dances and jokes ? Is this the beginning of a new chapter ? Fortunately, be a final year student, is much more than that. “

“It is every moment, from the day of your birth, until today. The tiny events that change the life. They add up all to make you the promotion of 2020. ” Thus finished by saying Zendaya !

