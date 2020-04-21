It’s a pity! This is the current state of the Stadium is Blue, the fief of the Blue Cross for many years

You are about to meet two years since Cruz Azul played his last meeting as a local in the colossus of the colony City of Sports. The Stadium Blue is today in a state of neglect that was evident thanks to the image posted by the architect Héctor Raúl Bierros, expert in the maintenance of football pitches, where they perceive even the drains in the engramado.

From 1947 until 2018, the Stadium Blue was the headquarters of several of the most important teams of the mexican soccer, but it was with Blue Cross who lived his best years and gained further popularity. From 1996 until April 21, 2018, The Machine served as a local in the stadium that he was part of the team color to their name, Stadium Blue.

After the last game of the cement to the Monarchs, it is said that the stadium would be demolished for the construction of a Shopping Center, an idea that was dismissed shortly by the newly-elected mayor of Benito Juarez, Santiago Taboada, who said at that time that the area “does not have the necessary permissions to carry out the commercial project”.

The decision fell as a blessing for the League of Professional Football of Mexico (LFA), which decided to use its facilities to house more of the end of your tournament. The stadium has stopped receiving maintenance, and the current state is deplorable for a structure as important to the football of Mexico.

The apparent abandonment, added to the impossibility of performing some type of activity -that will help your improves – product of the current quarantine, has done no more than show that one of the most emblematic stadiums that hosted matches of Cruz Azul, Atlante, Pumas and America, is only a step away from the total misery.