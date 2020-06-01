its a way to make themselves heard in the face of racism !

Since a few days ago Selena Gomez is mobilized after the death of George Floyd. It calls on americans to vote in local elections.

The United States is in shock. It was the death of too. Then, the streets are set on fire, leaving only violence and chao. All the inhabitants are in the streets to denounce the police violence, far too many. Selena Gomez, she, called all his community to vote.

It will be recalled the last words of Georges Floyd :” I can’t breathe“. A police officer to restrain him to the ground, a knee on his chest. It does not release the pressure until the last breath of this man.

But this time, enough is enough. The americans, therefore, are in the street, a stop to police violence. George Floyd was not an isolated case. It is rare to see so many people in the streets there, and yet it’s been days that the mobilizations continue.

Donald Trump has even strengthened the members of the police but for what ? Selena Gomez can do no more since yesterday. She would post this message” I have spent the last 24 hours trying to digest it all. “ The singer wants to respond. ” But we can and should all act. Too many people of color have lost their lives. And it has been too long. They deserve better. “

Selena Gomez mobilizes and calls for a vote

Then for the singer, what it takes is to vote. Why ? Because governors and senators are the ones who decide for the country. It’s not Donald Trump in the lot.

Then Selena Gomez calls on all americans to vote in local elections. She publishes in its story, an explanatory of the importance of the June elections. In it is explained the role of all those who lead (mayors, judges, senators etc)

In addition, it encourages them to vote on an on-line petition. The name” Justice for Breonna Taylor“. The story is terrible. One evening a raid by police between home and shot him 8 times over, the killing. The police justified their intervention by saying to be” the wrong house“.

But the suspect had been arrested earlier in the day. A strange story that deserves justice for Selena Gomez. For the time being more than a million people have signed this petition.

