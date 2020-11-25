IT’S ALMOST CHRISTMAS, BUT KYLIE JENNER STILL WEARS THE CUTEST SWIMSUIT EVER

Missing a month before Christmas, if here in Italy it is already very cold, in California it seems to be full summer.

Case in point: new photos of Kylie Jenner in a swimsuit, the tallest-legged swimsuit we’ve ever seen – but also we could never have imagined:

The pearl gray one-piece swimsuit of the young millionaire entrepreneur has the cut of the leg that exceeds the waist to rise to the rib cage. The garment also boasts a deep V neckline and a cut out on the abdomen for an even more revealing silhouette.

” All right “, writes Kylie in the caption of the album published on Instagram, perhaps to reassure followers about the possibility of catching a cold with this off-season outfit.

Posing in the courtyard of her mega villa, the 23-year-old shows us an alternative way to listen to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and eat panettone, then maybe wait at least 4 hours before taking a dip in the pool.

What to say? At least the fabric is warm velvet.