its an incredible surprise to Ashley Benson for 30 years (PHOTOS)

If Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson spin the perfect love since several months, the two actresses have, however, put a little bit of time to confirm their romance. After having formalized their relationship in may, the two young women were married in August at a ceremony intimate. Since, they do not hesitate to share their everyday life on the canvas and the happy events that mark their union. And Thursday 19 December, Ashley Benson celebrated his 30 th birthday.

For the occasion, Cara Delevingne has declared her love on Instagram by posting several photographs. “There are so many things I could say but that I love and that I cherish the most between us is that I don’t need to do that because YOU KNOW and that’s all that counts. It is you and me, and that is my favorite aspect (…). You allow me to be crazy, wild, free, curious, and to feel safe. I feel I’ve know you since forever and I am proud to see you grow and become the woman you’ve always dreamt of being”, a-t-she writes.

“I always dream to visit Morocco”

Her side, Ashley Benson has shared new pictures taken in Morocco. In particular, it has unveiled the amazing surprise that was prepared by his companion. “I was a surprise for my thirtieth birthday. I have always wanted to visit Morocco. I faced many fears and embarked on new adventures with my best friend at my side. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I love you Cara Delevingne. Thank you for organizing the best birthday of my life “, she originally posted. Internet users have widely commented on the pictures : “So happy for you”, “true love”, “amazing”, “I love you so much”, “you are my couple favorite”, can we read.