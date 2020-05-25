its beautiful gift for 30 years of her sweetheart Joe Jonas ! (VIDEO)

Sophie Turner is in love with Joe Jonas. Thus, the starlet has not forgotten the anniversary of her husband and she made him a beautiful gift !

Several weeks ago, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas were married. The two lovers are inseparable, and the actress has made a nice surprise her husband !

Since the end of Game of ThronesSophie Turner enjoys life to the fullest and she is resting. However, she also took the opportunity to spend time with her husband. The actress and the singer were married last June in the South of France. These have had a very beautiful ceremony and all their relatives were present for the occasion. Since then, everything seems to be okay in the couple.

Sophie Turner is to angels since she was married with Joe Jonas. The two lovers pass through all the harsh trials of life. In fact, they have had to deal with the death of their dog. They were devastated but it would seem they get better. Also, on August 15 last year, Joe Jonas celebrated his 30 years. The man was on stage for a concert, but his wife made him a nice surprise.

Sophie Turner brings a birthday cake in the middle of a concert !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have not been able to enjoy a romantic evening for 30 years of the man. In fact, the singer was on stage in Washington D. C. However, this has not prevented the star to make a surprise to her husband. Because of this, she interrupted the concert and is mounted on a stage in front of everyone. The former actress of Game of Thrones came in with a huge birthday cake ! Joe Jonas was able to blow his candles in front of his fans and his wife.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) the August 15, 2019 at 8 :50 am PDT

In the video, you can see Sophie Turner, who brings a cake to Joe Jonas. The man wants to be moved, and he left a nice message at the end of his concert. In fact, the latter thanked his wife for the surprise as well as his fans. “I could not have asked for a better night. Thank you so much to all of you. There is nothing better that I do what I love, with my love, the day of my birthday. “ He said. In any case, the latter is not ready to forget its 30 years old !

Tags : joe jonas – Joe Jonas birthday – sophie turner – Sophie Turner couple – sophie turner game of thrones Sophie Turner Joe Jonas – Sophie Turner wedding – sophie turner sansa stark