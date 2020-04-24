its beauty tips to look 10 years younger !

It is necessary to admit, at 44 years of age, Charlize Theron really does not age. And it could be that the secret of the actress lies in a beauty routine very precise. It tells you more.

At 44 years old, Charlize Theron is still as canon. Skin smooth, shiny complexion, no redness, the actress we bluffing each passage on the red carpet. But what is his secret to look 10 years younger ?

According to the website Harper’s Bazaarthe actress would follow a very specific routine that would help a lot to have a perfect mine. It reveals its beauty tips.

1/ She never forgets her sunscreen

A few weeks ago, Charlize Theron gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar. The opportunity to reveal a few details about her beauty routine. She said that she woke up every day very early, it is rinçait the face with water and apply all-day sunscreen. A must-have to protect themselves from the rays of the sun.

Sephora

2/ hydration is the key

Beyond drinking lots of water, hydration of the face is paramount. In an interview for US Vogue she had declared that she wore all the days of the lip balm very moisturizing. For Harper’s Bazaar she said that she applied the moisturizer every day on his face. His favorite product ? The moisturizing cream The Sea but she loves to try new products.

Sephora

3/ She takes care of her skin in the evening

Each evening, Charlize Theron applies a serum, which it blends in its moisturizing cream. It applies as a cream for the eyes. She prefers the evening time to take care of their skin. She had told the magazine Vogue :

“I have really learned to take care of my skin at night, so the morning routine often consists of a washcloth hot, brushing teeth and applying sunscreen.”

Yves Rocher

4/ The facials are to be preferred

As reported Harper’s Bazaarthe actress, 44-year-old is making a facial every three weeks in Mila Mursi in Los Angeles, a brand reference in terms of care.

5/ The power is paramount

According to the actress, the care of the skin first starts with a careful in-depth in the body with a healthier diet. She said that she loved to eat raw food plant-based. In the clear, she said “yes” to the cabbage, kale, to spinach raw, the radish etc

6/ Learn how to accept aging

Finally, Charlize Theron says that it is necessary to know how to accept growing older. “The more we understand that it is normal and that it’s part of the process, the more we let up the pressure and will accept it.”