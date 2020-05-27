its brand Kylie Skin is unanimous !

Kylie Jenner has released its new range of cream Kylie Skin. And apparently these products have a great success with fans of the star.

You want to test a new cream ? The range of Kylie Jenner : Kylie’s Skin was a real success with its users. The star therefore share in the story all the reviews on their beauty products.

You can find everything and for all skins. Flavour : vanilla, coconut, and all the flavors very sweet. Lotion for the face, moisturizing, body milk, there is something for all tastes.

And apparently it is a success ! That publishes Kylie Jenner in his story, everyone is satisfied with the products. ” The cream leaves my face with a baby’s skin. I have not found a better product to date“.

But the compliments do not stop there. ” This is the best cream for dry skin. I hope that she will be able to get out of a bottle more, I would like to use it for my whole body. “

Kylie Jenner : her brand of cream is a success

But what fans prefer in the Kylie Skin this is the lotion with the coconut. ” The scrub has coconut smells much too good. I have the impression of being at the beach every time I use it. All the imperfections of my skin were parties after a few uses. “

In Short, Kylie Jenner can be proud of its range which has the air of consensus. She ends this session of sharing comments with :” I love you guys“. The range Kylie Skin is therefore adopted by all who have tested !

The young mom can be proud of its products. 5 days ago Kylie Jenner published on Instagram its range. It is also available in Europe. You can find them in the stores Douglas in France if you are interested.

A year after the opening of Kylie’s Skin so we can say that it is a success for the young woman ! If you want to test the range is obviously available online in the shops of Douglas.

