its career in comparison with the Black Mirror !

In an interview with the magazine Variety, Miley Cyrus has been entrusted in your star character in the episode of season 5 of The Black MirrorRachel, Jack, and Ashley Also. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Miley Cyrus began her career at a very young age. As well as the character he embodies in the series The Black Mirror. The only difference is that the girlfriend of Cody Simpson felt not so persecuted as was Ashley.

Remember… In the episode, Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too season 5Catherine exploits the talent of his niece. But this is not all. She then prevents you from exploring your personality and manage his own life.

The goal ? To make the most amount of money possible in the back of the actress. A situation in which Miley Cyrus wanted to go back during an interview with Variety.

In fact, the young think that Ashley and their related. ” She, who wants to explore the rock-and-roll and the change of musical genre. This is something that, right after Hannah Montana, it was very important to me. ”

Miley Cyrus identifies himself with Ashley The Black Mirror !

However, Miley Cyrus sees a difference between her and Ashley. In fact, for her, not the aunt tyrannical. ” My mother was my manager. I’m almost 30 years old, and I am unable to buy a light bulb without asking questions. “

” Without my parents, I bet my life would have been more similar to that of Ashley. ” Then he says to the young man before continuing.

“When Ashley wakes up from his coma, it really is a traumatic experienceand this was killed on the same day that I lost my house in Malibu in a fire. “

“I’ve been able to channel this trauma and to use it for the scene… It was a period of interesting from a personal point of view. “

In effect, Miley Cyrus says that all the seemed to fall around her. “This is what also happened to Ashley. There was a lot of material to use. ”

