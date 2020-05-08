its classic look, amazing the internet !

Millie Bobby Brown has just hit on Instagram ! The heroine of Stranger Things has just published a gorgeous photo of it !

Millie Bobby Brown has everything a great ! In 15 years, the look of the actress Stranger Things has everything a adult… MCE TV tells you more !

Since she became famous, Millie Bobby Brown, a lot to talk about… And this is the style of the heroine of Stranger Things that makes it flow more inks ! In fact, the teen does not hesitate to dress up and wear makeup like an adult ! Choices that are often criticised by users.

However, this time, viewers have fallen under the charm of his last photo ! On the photo she posted on Instagram, Millie has all the air of an adult woman ! It has the attached hair, a make-up very light and she is wearing a tailor ! It lets you also see for yourself below ! Sublime, isn’t it ?

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN : viewers love his photo

With more than a million words ” I love“the last post from Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram is a true success… which is rather rare ! In fact, Millie is not often unanimously on Instagram. For example, beginning in 2019, the actress had even been taken to target after posting a photo of her in a short dress…. The heroine of Stranger Things had had to defend themselves by responding to a comment. “I know everyone wants me to behave like a girl of my age. But this is my account Instagram and if you don’t like the content… just Pass your way. “

Despite these multiple attacks, in July 2019, Millie Bobby Brown came out a collection of sneakers in collaboration with the brand Converse. The teenager aged 15 was so inspired by his passion for the ocean to pick the color and the patterns of the sneakers. His collection, called ” Millie By you “, had been a great success ! The proof that she not only has haters !

