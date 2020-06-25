Its cleaning women swinging on the strange quirks of the First Lady in her bathroom

People and royalty

Manic Mélania ?

A book that reveals the secrets of Mélania Trump has appeared at least the month of June. In The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trump (The art of negotiation : the story forbidden of Melania Trump)the journalist Mary Jordan speaks of the peculiarities and habits of the First Lady, in order to break the mysterious character of the wife of the president. The book that we have learned, for example, in the recent past that Mélania had done to change his contract of marriage to protect your child in case of disappearance.

Today, it is another chapter of the book that it broke. And refers to the habits of hygiene of the wife of Trump. The journalist Mary Jordan interviewed two women in the house of the presidential couple : Sandra Diaz, and Victorina Moral. They have relied on some spicy anecdotes about the tempestuous relationship between Mélania and Ivanka Trump. These last two are détesteraient. ” When Melania Trump was asked to clean your apartment, the daughter of Donald Trump demanded the same thing at the same time “, it tells the story of the book.

The two women have also revealed the many links of the mom of 50 years. Which turns out to be a big user of self-tanning like the spots of orange dirty tiles in your bathroom, and it would be a great insistence that they be cleaned up more quickly. Second fad, the staff could not be tolerated in the apartments of Mélania Trump, always use latex gloves and shoe covers in fabrics of blue color, not dirty. Not to mention the “footprints of vacuum cleaner is perfect” as the women of the family should strive to leave behind to which they aspire. Finally, have been brought to justice, the First Lady, declaring that despite all that she was a woman” respectful, which, despite the language barriers, and its stringent requirements, has always been treated with more respect “.