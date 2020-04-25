its #comearoundmechallenge the buzz on Tiktok !

Confined to his home because of the Covid-19, Justin Bieber attends as he can. And it has launched a brand new challenge via TikTok !

To pass the time, Justin Bieber is never short of ideas. The evidence, the interpreter of “Yummy “ has just released the #comearoundmechallenge via TikTok. MCE TV explains to you everything from A to Z.

The year 2020 is rich in adventures for Justin Bieber ! There is not so long ago, the star has thus unveiled to the big day his new album : “Changes “.

And his last opus was highly anticipated by its audience ! Although he has made few collab’ right-to-left, Justin Bieber was fairly quiet on the media scene.

It must be said the singer also had a real journey through the desert. Justin Bieber is suffering from the Lyme disease.

He had to do a break in order to focus on his health. But that’s not all !

The star has also known a few depressive episodes. Fortunately he has been able to count on the support of his half Hailey Baldwin.

Now, the singer is doing much better ! In addition, his new album has also elapsed 1 million copies a few days after its release.

Justin Bieber: his #comearoundmechallenge cased on Tiktok !

Who says new album, new tour ! Yes, Justin Bieber was in the starting block to prepare the famous ” Exchange Tower “.

On the Canvas, the interpreter of “Baby “ was also unveiled some images of the rehearsals. But this is not all.

The husband of Hailey Baldwin has also taken up the sport ! Justin Bieber wanted to be to the top to find its audience on stage !

Unfortunately for his admirers, there are great chances that some dates of his tour to be carried forward.

At this time, the whole world is confined to an attempt to slow down the spread of the Covid-19. The singer has obviously made its fans so that they respect to the letter of the containment measures.

And to pass the time, Justin has also launched the #comearoundmechallenge on TikTok.

The goal ? Mimic brilliantly the star on one of its securities entitled “Come Around Me “.

And if you’re doing well, your video viewed by the star may finally be on his account Instagram. Just like this user… The class !

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : #comearoundmechallenge – coronavirus – covid-19 – Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber buzz Justin Bieber instagram – Justin Bieber Lifestyle – Justin Bieber, TikTok – TikTok