its debut at 12 years of age and up to today, the physical evolution of the actress photos

The beginnings of a child star. Discovery at the age of 12 years in Leon the film by Luc Besson, the young girl gives a reply to Jean Reno in interpreting the role of Mathilda. His career could have stopped there. But Neta-Lee Hershlag (her real name) is already showing a level of ambition and determination outside the norm for his age. Protected by his parents and raised in a cultural and artistic circles, the little Natalie wants to be an actress and does everything to achieve it. Unlike other young actors of her generation, she admits it herself ” I was a child very serious.” Since 1996, Natalie went on to roles, notably in Heat, Beautiful Girls,Everyone says I love you or Mars Attacks ! It has a reserve and a natural on the red carpet that is matched only by its beauty.

The charm and the talent legacy. The film Star Wars : Episode I – The phantom Menace propels it to the ranks of international star, she was 16 years old when she portrayed the role of Padmé Amidala. But out of the question for the young prodigy to set aside his studies. Enrolled at the university of Harvard to follow a degree course in psychology, she must turn to the second episode of Star Wars during the school holidays ! That has nothing to envy to the stars confirmed to Hollywood, she begins to show a certain amount of insurance during the first.

A successful career and awards. In 2005, it won its first major awards with the film Closer in which she plays Alice, a young woman deceived and seductive. Very invested in her roles, she does not hesitate to give of his person. In V for Vendettashe shaves the skull to the needs of the role !

2010 is the year of all success, both professional and personal ! The consecration happens through the dance : the heroine of the film Black Swanshe played Nina, a dancer tormented. His role allows him to win no less than 22 awards, including the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best actress. A happiness never comes alone, it is about the shooting of this film that she met the dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. This last was to become her future husband and the father of her two children, Aleph, and Amalia. Since then, the beautiful Natalie has never failed to make a appearance noticed in every red carpet, both by its elegance and charisma. Dresses of designers or couturiers, hair long or short, she embodies intelligence and beauty. Let us hope that the film Thor : Love and Thunderexpected in 2021, will give him the opportunity to win a new trophy !