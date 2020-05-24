its five rappers favorite revealed.

The canadian singer Drake has unveiled a ranking of its 5 rappers favorite ! It gives you more details !

The canadian singer comes to surprise its fans by revealing the top 5 of its rappers favorite. In fact, Drake has just reveal everything on Instagram.

Elsewhere the singer is very active on the social networks for some time. In fact it remains very close to its some 67 million subscribers !

Here’s a beautiful community that is very a fan of Drake. Moreover, the latter sharing his daily life with his fans without hesitation.

It was then decided to make them happy by sharing his musical tastes this time. They then discovered that are the 5 rappers favorite Drake !

The rapper then took advantage of his free time to share on social networks his top 5 of his rappers favorite. That are uncles 5 favorite artists Drake ?

Drake: his top 5

Well, the singer simply responded by saying : “My top 5 is Biggie, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Young Tony and Andre 3000 “. It ends his sentence by : “because nobody asked.”

Because, yes, Drake swung his top 5 comment on a photo where you can see Young Tony. Moreover, on Instagram also, the rapper has announced his new collaboration with rapper Future.

On the musical level gauss, the rapper surprised his fans with a mixtape outstanding. And above all, very unexpected !

In fact, the compilation includes titles already out but also some unpublished. There are also several guest appearances with Chris Brown, or in core in the Future.

This mixtape out there a few weeks ago is therefore a real success. In fact, the new disk Drake has accumulated more than 70 million listeners on the platforms of streaming in not even 48 hours !

Drake also found a lot of success on the platform TikTok for the past few weeks. In fact, it is thanks to his dance moves from “Tootsie Slide “.

