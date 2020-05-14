its heartfelt thanks to the caregivers !

Camila Cabello is very involved in the fight against the sars coronavirus. The young woman has sent heartfelt thanks to the nurses.

Camila Cabello has decided to post a message full of hope to caregivers of the entire world. For this, she has, repartagé a video posted by L’oréal.

More than ever, Camila Cabello supports and caregivers, and researchers. Who struggle on a daily basis to combat the covid-19.

In order to collect donations, the young woman is therefore linked to the challenge launched by several stars. The All-In Challenge. All the money raised through the challenge will be donated to organizations that are fighting the coronavirus.

The starlet has announced that she offered a gift of exception to the one who has the chance of being drawn. “I offer a day spent on the shooting of my next clip when there will be more social distancing “, announcement t-it.

And this is not all. The young woman continued : “You will make a cameo in the video, you will learn the choreography with me, I you will learn the movements – and finally, the choreographers will teach us the movements “.

Camila Cabello thank the nurses on Instagram !

Very active on social networks, and Camila Cabello have decided to share a video. By way of support to nurses who save lives every day.

For this, the singer, who is the spokesmodel for the beauty brand L’oréal Paris has shared the video posted by the brand. In this last, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, but also Camila Cabbello express their gratitude.

The sweetheart of Shawn Mendes stated, for example : “It is the International Day of Nurses. And we wanted to thank you from the deepest of our hearts for all the work you do each day. You save the world “.

A video already viewed nearly 800,000 times in a day. Fans of the singer have therefore been many to comment on the video.

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : Camila Cabello – Camila Cabello 2020 – Camila Cabello news – Camila Cabello containment – Camila Cabello Instagram – Camila Cabello message – Camila Cabello caregivers