its large garden has all the air of a forest !

Confined, Jennifer Aniston seems to have no space problems. The actress reveals her garden in the video and it seems to be immensely great !

In a small apartment, the containment can very quickly turn into a living hell. With its huge gardenJennifer Aniston is not likely to encounter this type of problem. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Jennifer Aniston seems to have a unbelievable home ! His garden looks huge and has all the air of a forest.

Yesterday, the american star has therefore unveiled images the interior of his dwelling. It seemed to stretch on for miles.

But that’s not all ! Jenny has also filmed its exterior. This has surprised more than one. And for good reason !

The huge green space is more similar to a forest than a simple garden. On the video, we see then his dog will have fun chasing the leaves.

The small animal has all the space he needs for the fun of it. Also, Jennifer Aniston can also organize great parties.

This is not the space that is missing ! The end of the containment pointing the tip of his nose, it must be already thinking about it.

Jennifer Aniston shows a garden that has no end !

Jennifer Aniston seems to be very proud of his house. There was always something ! She has therefore collaborated with the famous designer Stephen Shadley in order to achieve his wildest dreams.

There is little, she then qualified her remains in a rather peculiar way. “It is as a big hug“.

There is of course a large outdoor swimming pool, a dining room with 24 seats and a kitchen suréquipée with a day to pizza.

Jennifer Aniston has even a wine cellar. The great class ! It is necessary to believe that the actress leaves nothing aside.

Since the opening of his account of Instagram, Jen reveals constantly pictures of his house. His fans love it !

Moreover, they follow his adventures by the millions on the social network. 33 million subscribersthis is something !

Tags : Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston 2020 – Jennifer Aniston containment – Jennifer Aniston news – Jennifer Aniston garden – Jennifer Aniston lifestyle – v actu