Its List of Petitions to Sign #BlackLivesMatter

In the Story of his account Instagram, the beautiful Nicki Minaj has shared a photo of her in the list of petitions to sign for #BlackLivesMatter!

Since the death of George Floyd, a black American killed by a police officer in the United States, many celebrities are speaking out on social networks. This is also the case of Nicki Minaj, who is committed to the bottom for the #BlackLivesMatter.

This Saturday, June 6, Nicki Minaj has posted several photos in the Story of his account Instagram. The young woman unveiled a list of petitions to sign for #BlackLivesMatter. She is committed to the max for encouraging her fans to mobilize.

A few days ago, Nicki Minaj has posted new photos on his account Instagram. It has unveiled all the sentences of the poignant spoken by the black people who have been killed by the police.

On this table, one can read for example” I can’t breathe“,” You promised that you don’t kill no. “,” I don’t want to die young. “,” I don’t have a weapon. “or even” Please don’t let me die“.

Nicki Minaj, who is very committed in the fight against racism

In the caption of his photo Instagram, Nicki Minaj has swung: “When 4 THUGS blacks commit a crime, if 1 person commits a murder, they are ALL the accused and convicted. When THUGS white / POLICE officers KILL Black innocents, all 4 are responsible for !“ .

The singer has also added: “They have all looked at a man unarmed to die. And they did nothing! Why do they have different rules? Make your voice heard. Be angry. The whites use violence against us since the dawn of time “ .

Nicki Minja has also written: “We did not invent the violence and the looting. Does it really convict these officers? Probably not. Do you hear” .