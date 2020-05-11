its make-up artists she misses terribly !

On his account Instagram, Kim Kardashian has shared a photo where she confided that her make-up artists it lacked, really a lot !

On social networks, Kim Kardashian unveils very often her outfits and styles of the day. But this is not all. It also puts forward the work of his makeup artists. In these times of confinement, the young wife has confided that these it lacked a lot.

Like many people in the world, Kim Kardashian is confined to her home. Fortunately, the beautiful is surrounded by his little family. It is also ideas to occupy his children but also her husband Kanye West.

Always very active on social networks, Kim Kardashian continues to publish on these. This Wednesday, April 22, she posted a new picture on his account of Instagram, which has clearly quite a sensation.

The mother of four children has taken the pose of the face, with fiery eyes and a mouth well before. Wearing a long sleeve top, ultra-tight, she has also revealed the curves of her chest. But it was her makeup that she seems very proud of it.

Kim Kardashian unveils a nice message to its make-up artists

In the caption of his photo Instagram, Kim Kardashian also wrote : “I miss glam. Can we FT and get a glam lesson. “ to translate by ” The glam I am missing. Can we make a FT and take a lesson in glam “.

With her photo, she has harvested more 1.4 million ” likes “ in just a few hours from its fans. In the comments, these have not failed to compliment the young woman.

It must be said that it appears more sublime than ever with her makeup. Many internet users have haste that it gives advice makeup on his style of the day.

One of its make-up artists has also confided that he had agreed to do a live make-up. He also revealed that the candidate of reality tv it lacked a lot. It seems to have really looking forward to find.

