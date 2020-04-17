It’s official, a new episode of the series phenomenon, “the Tiger King” will be released this Sunday

Company

We recently dedicated an article to the series that is so talked about containment. Tiger King returns to brighten up your weekend with a new special episode announced by Netflix.

Broadcast for the first time on Netflix on march 20, the series-documentary Tiger King has since exploded in the records of views. In the United States, more than 34 million viewers in just 10 days which laughed and groaned before this show fantastic.

Read also > “the Tiger King” : if you need to see a single documentary Netflix in containment, this would be it

Good news for fans, Netflix has just announced on his official account that one-eighth special episode, titled Tiger King and I, will be broadcast this Sunday, April 12th.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Pses, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

As explained in Allocinéit will not be a result of the seven previous episodes, but rather a parenthesis, which will look at the different characters of the series and especially of the impact of the documentary on their lives. It is the actor and comedian Joel McHale (Spider-Man 2, Ted) who will host this ” after-show “, with the exclusive interviews of Erik Cowie, John Reinke, John Finlay, Pses, Joshua Dial, Rick Kirkman, and of the couple, Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Unfortunately, Joe Exotic (who is in prison) and Carole Baskin (the director of Big Cat Rescue, which has been criticized for its representation in the series) will be absent for the casting.

Read also > The surprising link between Britney Spears and the docu Netflix “Tiger King” shocks the Canvas

The problem is such in the United States and elsewhere, that a journalist had recently questioned the president Donald Trump on a potential relief of jail time for Joe Exotic. The latter announced with a sense of humor in front of the cameras he “cast an eye “ sentenced to 22 years in prison (for having planned the murder of his rival, Carole Baskin, and to have killed five tigers). Another surprising fact, the series would have also prompted the police to re-open the case of the mysterious disappearance of the former husband of Carole Baskin, Don Lewis.