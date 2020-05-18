It’s official : Rihanna is richer than the queen of England

The “diamonds in the sky“have surpassed those of the crown. In making its entry to the 282nd place of the list of personalities of the richest in England, established by the Sunday Times, Rihanna becomes the musician the more wealthy of the countryin front of the singers, Mick Jagger, Elton John or Adele (but behind the composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paul McCartney). An entry made possible by the fact that the interpreter of Diamondsborn in Barbados, moved to London last year.

At 32 years old, Rihanna is at the head of a fortune estimated at 468 million pounds (525 million euros). His empire has emerged with the sales of records and concert seats, and then took off with the launch in 2017 of its brand of cosmetics Fenty Beauty, closely followed by his line of lingerie, Savage x Fenty. And that should reach great heights through the alliance entered into last year with the LVMH group, which gave carte blanche to the musician to develop a new luxury brand.

The queen’s loss of speed

Queen Elizabeth, meanwhile, is 372e rank of the list, with a personal fortune estimated at 350 million pounds ($392 million euros). It is good, but less than last year, where she was ranked 356th, with 370 million pounds (415 million euros). Where are the 20 million missing ? After the Sunday Timesin its real estate, which would have had need of renovations this year : some of the salons of Buckingham Palace – not redecorated since 1952 – to the roof of his castle of Windsor. The economic crisis due to the coronavirus would have also borne his share portfolio. And should the deprive, in the months to come, many tourist revenue, its palace being normally partially open to the public.

And the richest women of England are…

Among the personalities surpassing that of Elizabeth II, there is also actress Salma Hayek, also established in London (which holds with her husband François-Henri Pinault 6.5 billion pounds, or 7.3 billion euros), the author of the saga Harry Potter J. K. Rowling (795 million pounds (880 million euros) and the fashion designer Victoria Beckham (with her husband David are some 370 million, 415 million euros). The queen is still in front of the lawyer Amal Clooney (275 million with George, or € 308 million) and the actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (210 million with Michael Douglas, or 235 million euros).

About the richest woman of England, this is Kirsten Rausing (12.1 billion pounds, or 13.5 billion euros), which owns a third of the packaging company Tetra Pack. But it still remains behind the man the wealthiest in the country, John Dyson, the inventor of the vacuum cleaner of the same name, which rises for the first time at the head of the ranking of the Sunday Timeswith 16.2 billion pounds (18.2 billion euros).