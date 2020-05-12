it’s official, she’s going to marry !

It was during his new show Queen Radio on Apple Beats 1that Nicki Minaj has revealed the good news. She will get married soon with his spouse Kenneth Patty. They have indeed obtained a marriage license : “We got our marriage license. I think I have what I was looking for, just happiness. It was so hard to get there. Now that I’m here, I don’t want to compromise them for anyone.“
The two are in a relationship for the month of December last, and appears to be quite well found. And to prove his love Petty, the future husband is also tattooed the name of Nicki, Onika. For the moment, we don’t know when will take place the festivities.
In actuality, Nicki has just unveiled the clip of Megatron.