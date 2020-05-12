it’s official, she’s going to marry !

It was during his new show Queen Radio on Apple Beats 1that Nicki Minaj has revealed the good news . She will get married soon with his spouse Kenneth Patty. They have indeed obtained a marriage license : “We got our marriage license . I think I have what I was looking for, just happiness . It was so hard to get there . Now that I’m here, I don’t want to compromise them for anyone . “

The two are in a relationship for the month of December last, and appears to be quite well found . And to prove his love Petty, the future husband is also tattooed the name of Nicki, Onika. For the moment, we don’t know when will take place the festivities .

In actuality, Nicki has just unveiled the clip of Megatron.