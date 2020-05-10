its perfect line is a sensation on Instagram !

Kendall Jenner just posted a sublime photo of her on Instagram ! The top model of 24 years has been the unanimity with this shot !

Kendall Jenner has just hit on Instagram ! In effect, the top model 24 just posted a sublime picture of it on Instagram… MCE TV tells you more !

The temperature just go up a notch on Instagram ! Kendall Jenner has just shared a photo of her in lingerie on Instagram ! On the photo, the big sister of Kylie Jenner wearing a small red bikini that highlights her body !

Users have therefore been many to respond to the publication in question ! Indeed, the position has already more than 2 million likes… A real score ! We let you see this beautiful shot below ! Sublime ! Isn’t it ?

Kendall Jenner, sublime on Instagram

While her sister, Kylie Jenner, is currently in the ski… Change of scenery for Kendall Jenner. In fact, in the middle of winter, the young woman warmed up Instagram today ! In fact, the top model of the 24-year-old just posted a shot in a bathing suit ! On the photo, the supermodel is accompanied by a friend ! She wears a pretty red bathing suit and smiled at the lens !

Internet users have been many comments on this shot ! In fact, fans of the star of reality tv have been many to comment on the photo in question. “Waw ! You are very beautiful on this picture ! I love your bikini… In addition to this, you really do have a body of dream ! ” Or even : “Too beautiful Kendall Jenner! In addition you have even more merit since you are the only one in your family to have a “natural” body… It should all take example on you ! It is so much more beautiful when there is no surgery ! “And we can read on Instagram.

Tags : Kendall Jenner – kendall jenner bikini kendall jenner instagram – Kendall Jenner photo kendall jenner sexy picture – kendall jenner sexy – Kendall Jenner vacation photo