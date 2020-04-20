its projection alarmist on the déconfinement moderated by a doctor, “to pay attention to what is said…” (VIDEO)

A speech very well attended. Yesterday evening at 20h02 accurate, the time to let the French applaud the nursing staff at the window, Emmanuel Macron, has taken the floor in order to make the point about the health crisis without precedent, which has shaken the country, but also to think about after confinement and the gradual recovery of economic activity. The president of the Republic has announced a potential end of the containment scheduled for 11 may, and a progressive reopening of kindergartens, schools, colleges, and high schools. Followed by 36.7 million French – a record – this speech has helped to sketch out a draft of a crisis that promises to be extremely complex. Tuesday, April 14, Cyril Hanouna was a new number tonight at Baba. During the show, Jimmy Mohamed relied on scientific studies to provide prospects a very alarmist. Duplex, Jean-Paul Hamon, president of the Federation of doctors of France, immediately moderate the remarks of the chronicler.

“People are going to commit suicide…”

“There are projections that show that the measures of social distancing should perhaps be extended until 2021 to see 2022, and some studies show up to 2025 to eliminate the disease,” said live Jimmy Mohamed. A few moments later, Jean-Paul Hamon took the floor and yelled back : “We can leave some parts of the economy taking precautions. If we do it again

