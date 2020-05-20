its range of mask is all the rage… but a scandal !

It was to be expected ! With the health crisis without precedent is shaking the United States, some celebrities have decided to offer their own line of masks. This is particularly the case of Kim Kardashian who knows a huge success, because after only 1 hour of launch, it is already out of stock ! Check out all his models in this video :

Kim Kardashian : she is launching her own range of masks

The United States is today the country most affected by the epidemic of the Covid-19. Then, of course, the mask is de rigueur to be able to move and to circulate limiting the spread of the virus. In the Face of this, Kim Kardashian therefore decided to launch its own range of masks to protect itself and its fans.

At the level of design, it is simple and comes in five different colors which correspond, each, to different skin tones. For eight dollars a unit, there was so something for all tastes and especially for all budgets. And it is precisely this that has earned him a huge success as after only an hour of launch, it is already out of stock !

A sale record !

A mask for eight dollars signed Kim Kardashian ? The Americans did not hesitate a second ! And so it is in 1 hour, the bride Kanye West is already out of stock. On Twitter, it notifies all of its subscribers by message. “Unfortunately, we are out of stock but we are working with our partner in Los Angeles to produce more of the masks as quickly as possible. The next will be available next week “.

In addition, it has decided to support the health professionals in the field by making a donation of 10,000 masks to four associations in the united states. For her, it is important to be able to support “the humanitarian work against the Covid-19 and help protect those who are on the front. “ In the meantime, you can always discover his models on video !

