its relevance is more than busy !

For someone who had to retreat in order to better prepare for the release of his new title, 6ix9ine has a news more than busy ! And it will not affect the output of his brand new song, a new time postponed a week. At the same time, we can’t spend all his time tackling everyone on the social networks and make music… Car he took on all these little comrades in new york, it has delivered more oil on the fire in his clash with Lil Tjay and has had to deal with the rumor that Nicki Minaj would have been brought to his hideout to film a clip ! Phew ! All this in a single day…

This may 29 should have been the day where 6ix9ine was going to put online the second title since his release from prison, the one that was already planned on may 22. But it will take some time to listen to the successor of “Gooba”. In fact, the rapper from Brooklyn has announced that it has postponed the release of this title of a new week. “I want to apologize because I have to drive it”said the rapper in Brooklyn. “It will simply not be ready in time. I’m sorry.”

Maybe he was expecting a visit from Nicki Minaj to rotate the clip ? The rumor is that her new title is a feat with the rapper after the Queens. And another wants that Nicki has been brought to the place of residence of Tekashi to turn the video of this famous song which should be called “Trollz”. Is it for this that the track is delayed ? Because Mrs Petty has not finished asking his verse ? Because it is still necessary that the two artists turn the clip ? A priori, we do not know when the clip will be online.

It must be said that 6ix9ine is also very busy by the wars he led against the other rappers. His beef with Lil Tjay continued while he shared a video of a boxing match, friendly against YK Osiris which has “forced” 6ix9ine to react with émojis dying of laughter. Lil Tjay said : “I am going to knock him out”. But Tekashi was not left to impress, reminding him of its sales figures…

Finally, in a video removed from, 6ix9ine asked all of the rappers new yorkers to give $ 100,000 each to fight against the coronavirus and the support of their communities. He promised that it would add 200 000 euros for each donation. Of course, as everyone hates him, he has little chance of being listened to, and takes no risk. But this strategy of communication is interesting because it gives him the beau role, and he gives the “villain” to the other. Hell, it is the other…