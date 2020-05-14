its sad confidences on her “depressive episodes” during her pregnancy

The pregnancy of Katy Perry is more complicated than expected. The singer, who is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, said on Twitter that the pandemic Covid-19 made this period particularly anxiety provoking. ” Sometimes, I don’t know what that is the hard part : try to avoid the viruses or the depressive episodes that accompany this new life “.

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in early march by the middle of the clip Never Worn White. A month later, the couple seemed happier than ever, revealed the sex of the child with a sense of humor on Instagram with a photo of Orlando Bloom-covered, cream pink. But since then, the confinement due to the coronavirus degrades the morale of the prospective parents. ” Katy is nervous at the idea of becoming a mother for the first time, and Orlando is stressed to accommodate a baby during this period , “said a source close to the couple in the magazine US Weekly a few weeks ago.

Fortunately, the singer can count on the support of his many fans. ” Courage ! We love you “,” Remains strong. We are with you “one can read in a comment of her tweet. The arrival of their little girl, this summer, should allay any concern !

>Discover also : Sophie Turner is pregnant with Joe Jonas : she displayed her baby bump, no doubt, she is expecting a baby !