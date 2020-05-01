its sport session sexy unveiled on Instagram !

Britney Spears celebrated the new year with a yoga session in his garden. The young woman intends to do a lot of sport in 2020.

For the new year Britney Spears decides to do something good for his body. And for that, nothing better than a small sport session in the garden ! MCE TV says it all !

All the stars are to wish a happy new year on social networks. Each has its own way to celebrate this special moment with his fans. As a great dancer, Britney Spears has decided to start the year with exercises. It is, therefore, in pink bikini she has trod the grass of his garden in the company of his dogs before beginning a session of Yoga.

She then claimed that “2020, I will do a lot more acro yoga and bases of yoga… I am a beginner and it is a little difficult to let go…. To learn to trust and let someone else take your body !!! ” So for the new year, Britney Spears has therefore taken the decision to devote himself to the well-being. A sport that should make him the most well.

The session of yoga to Britney Spears !

Always sexy, the interpreter of Baby One More Time then the buzz with his latest video Insta. In it you can see Britney Spears is in the process of sequencing the postures yoga on an air of Winona Oak. The young woman of 38 years sways to relax his back. In the comments, she is then excused from the size of her thighs, explaining that after having run she was hurt and that his legs had swollen.

Fans Britney Spears very much appreciated to see the star in such good form. Also his video has been viewed over 2 million times. The comments of good year are then chained. Mixed messages, praising the beauty of the singer and its flexibility. Anyway, Britney has decided to live his life healthily to 2020 !

