its strange tip before you go to sleep

At 24 years old, Kendall Jenner has a well-filled, split between the podiums, the objectives and the cameras. But the youngest of the clan Kardashian has found a trick original to keep your skin rested and a moral at the top.

While it is often épanchée on his acne problems, Kendall Jenner shows today a flawless skin. A challenge in the light of the stress, the jet lag, the short nights and eccentricities cosmetics relating to its business model.

There is no doubt that the youngest of the clan Kardashian is well surrounded and have the budget necessary to deliver quality care. And that her little sister, Kylie Jenner, at the head of an empire of beauty, must have some advice to give him. However, this is not (only) the cosmetic that Kendall Jenner has her features are relaxed.

an air humidifier in which you can add essential oils. He had me look cool and it had good reviews on Amazon. I glide a few drops of lavender or eucalyptus, and then I sit down and relax from my day with my crystals”.” data-reactid=”27″>when Asked by the magazine Look on her beauty routine in the evening, the Top of the 24-year-old revealed one of her tricks to feel better in his skin and in his head : “I just bought an air humidifier in which you can add essential oils. He had me look cool and it had good reviews on Amazon. I glide a few drops of lavender or eucalyptus, and then I sit down and relax from my day with my crystals”.

Amazing ? Not that much when we look a little better on the benefits of this accessory well-being. Humidifiers air 2-in-1, such as the one mentioned by the young woman have a double kiss cool effect on the health, morale, and by extension, on the skin.

To be perfectly breathable, ambient air must contain between 40 and 60% moisture content. Below, the airways dry out and this can cause fatigue, colds and especially a discomfort at the level of the mucous membranes, skin and eyes.

In the winter, with the heating, and in summer when the thermometer soars, the air humidifier helps maintain the moisture level, soothes allergies and coughing, and may even prevent the germs from developing. Preserving the hydration of the skin, they also prevent the appearance of fine lines and allow you to view a skin more young, supple and plump.

The addition of essential oil into the diffused air helps to reduce stress, positively influences the mood and promotes sleep. And it is well known that stress and fatigue are the worst enemies of the skin because it is during the night as the cells regenerate. A good night’s sleep is the best way to display a fresh complexion, well-rested and in full health.

Free to you of course to choose the essential oils that you prefer to incorporate, depending on the desired effect. The essential oil of lavender, for example, has soothing properties and promotes the onset of sleep, when the essential oil of lemon helps to clean the air, thanks to its anti-infective properties. In summer, we can opt for the essential oil of citronella or geranium to repel mosquitoes and prefer that of laurier in cases of anxiety, fatigue, and blows soft.

model quoted by Kendall Jenner is unfortunately not available in France, but we have found similar products in the same price range :” data-reactid=”37″>For in that the effects promised by the air humidifier are in place, it is not possible that you advise a model ultrasonic whisper quiet, to avoid the gurgling and the hum unpleasant that might disturb the sleep or relaxation. The model quoted by Kendall Jenner is unfortunately not available in France, but we have found similar products in the same price range :