its surprising message for the anniversary of Chris Brown !

On Instagram, Drake just leave a message for the birthday of Chris Brown. A startling message when we know their liabilities

It seems far away the time where Drake and Chris Brown were at war. Indeed, on the occasion of the 31 years of the latter, the rapper from Toronto just to wish him a happy birthday in his story Instagram.

A surprising message, when we know all of the stories that unfolded about them. Mainly because of Rihanna. But since several months, the hatchet seems to be buried between them.

Moreover, it is during a concert of Drake at the Staples Center the peace treaty was “signed” between the two artists. The canadian artist, beginning to use this peace, a few hours before the start of her concert:

“I want to share this moment with you tonight. I have waited for this moment for a very long time(…) This guy is one of the best people of this world (…) I have not yet had the chance to show me in his company so I think that tonight, at the Staples Center, where everyone can see it, this is the perfect time ! “

Eh if some people thought that this peace was not to lastthey were dead wrong. Proof is with the latest photograph posted by Drake on his account Instagram:

Drake celebrates the anniversary of Chris Brown

Yes, Drizzy is still friends with Chris Brown and thus comes to prove it once again. Indeed, few people are interested in an anniversary if they are not friends with the person in question that the party.

That is why, through this post, Drake we made it clear that the agreement between the two turns out to be always so cordial. Proof is with the caption that accompanied the post in question:

“More life, more music, more success for you @chrisbrownofficial. We came a long way over the years my g. “ . Understand ” a long life, more sounds and success to you Chris. We have come a long way since all those years my friend. “

A very nice message from Drake, who, undoubtedly, will give pleasure to Chris Brown. One more proof that the worst enemies can sometimes become best friends.

