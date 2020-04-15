It’s the BUSINESS! “Canelo” face McGregor at the end of 2020

Everything seems to indicate that the mexican boxer, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez I would have chosen the rival that face in your next fight.

The fighter multi-champion in boxing would face the champion irish in mixed martial arts, Conor McGregor.

It is worth remembering that “Canelo” Álvarez signed the contract more “juicy” in the history of the sport to put its signature with DAZN for 11 fights and receive 365 million dollars.

Sport media confirmed that the mexican would face, for the third time, to Golovkin in September, however, the situation of the coronavirus, could move the timetable of the boxer.

Therefore, the province would not see evil face at the end of this 2020 McGregor, who has already starred in a fight of box professional when I face to Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

By: Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

