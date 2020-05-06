its tutorials make-up will save your déconfinement !

At the time of the confinement, Rihanna wants to save the world. In its struggle, it also helps you to save your make-up before the déconfinement.

While the déconfinement is on the horizon, Rihanna dazzles us in its lights. In effect, the patron saint of Fenty reveals his secrets make-up. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

In the words of a famous wise man : “Shine bright like a diamond” ! This will be the word order post-confinementseen in tutorials make-up Rihanna.

If many hoped then that Huey “save the world “with “R9 “the star has decided otherwise. Instead of delivering a new album, the interpreter of “SOS “ comes to the rescue with his advice make-up.

It must be said that Rihanna is a subject matter expert. After all, she founded Fenty, a subsidiary of the LVMH group.

Moreover, it was the 1st businesswoman in black’s group Louis Vuitton. This is to tell you to what point the lights are valuable in the middle of the mode.

In a recent video, our Bad Gyal Riri reveals one of his tricks makeup. What you offer look flawless before the déconfinement.

Rihanna: she tease her make-up “gothic chic” in a tutorial video

In it, she gives us her advice for get a make-up “gothic chic “, just like her. The lipstick dark will, therefore, be required !

As you know, Rihanna has everything a real star glamrock with this makeup. She is also a past expert in the art of applying the highlighter in shade “nude “ and grayed out.

In his tutorial, Rihanna reveals that the highlighter provides contrast and adds a tip “of drama “ for a casual look. All without doing too much, she says.

It is in any case very likely that Rihanna stimulus the trend of the red lip black. It has in any case teasé its own brand, Fenty.

A matter of choice rather daredbut not so shocking coming from Huey. After all, we are talking about when even a performer of “Rockstar 101 “.

Tags : news Rihanna news Rihanna – make-up rihanna – Rihanna – Rihanna news – Rihanna news – Rihanna make up