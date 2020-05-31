its very good initiative in favour of the workers in the front line of the sars coronavirus (VIDEO)

After the end of the filming imposed by the outbreak of coronavirus and containment, it is now time to return to the path of the studios. Nikos Aliagas has resumed the shooting of numbers of unpublished 50′ Inside. For this recovery, the host star of TF1 received, among others, Michèle Laroque. The latter is evoked in an anecdote about Leonardo DiCaprio. For this issue, Nikos Aliagas has also met with Nicola Sirkis. The leader of the group Indo-china is notably entrusted on this confinement period that we just went through.

And, paradoxically, the singer has confessed that this “break” has not been prolific for him. “It has not been a moment of creativity. It’s a lot harder to find in this thing-a source of inspiration or a desire for inspiration. Which was nice, it was to be suddenly paused. I had not stopped work for 15 years, therefore, meet the family,” said the musician.

A beautiful initiative

In 2021, the group Indochine is celebrating its 40 years of career. For this birthday exceptional, the group that has just released a brand new title, Our Celebrations, and plans to do the tour stages. On this occasion, the group has decided to offer places to all those who have been on the front during the pandemic of sars coronavirus. “We couldn’t not do this. That is to say that for me, I’ve seen people who are on the front lines, who have helped us to live. Be it

