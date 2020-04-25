Ivan Kasanzew was added to the low-TUDN

The list of outputs TUDN continues to increase, as it now is Iván Kasanzew ‘The Count’ who will leave the ranks of the tv network.

Kasanzew was several years in the company, where he had an opportunity to appear as a presenter and analyst for events such as the Gold Cup and even some parties of the League MX.

In the same way, The Count he interviewed great personalities of the sport, as was the case of James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho, among others.

In fact, the argentine grabbed the spotlight for being the last reporter who interviewed Kobe Bryant for a half in Spanish.

The output of Kasanzew of the tv station gathers also the low Raul Guzman and Marcelo Balboa.