Ivan Rakitic says that he will decide his future at Barcelona

While Rakitic trust that we can finish the season and give joy to the catalans conquering LaLiga and the Champions League, your future in the Barcelona looks uncertain, since Spain began to consider the possibility of “exchange” of players between clubs.

“I’m not a sack of potatoes with which you can do any thing. With me you can always talk, but most important: I want to be in a place where they want me, they respect me and need me and where both my family and I feel well. Those behaviors towards me because they know I don’t like and have it pretty clear,” he said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“As I said always, to be able to play at the club is the perfect place. What I want is to enjoy and help the team. I had the first part of the season very rare, very uncomfortable and surprising to me, but then I have to learn several things and keep improving. Sometimes things happen that one does not understand, but that you should not to understand but to accept them. I hope I can finish this year of contract. If it can’t be, since we’ll sit down, but now the most important thing is to be on top and to finish the season in the best possible way. Later we will analyze everything, but my idea is to finish that contract“added the midfielder.

In that sense, he questioned the Croatian if he has found the explanation of why he went from being a key player in the secondary, to which he replied:

“No, the truth is that it does not, and with the people that I have spoken to you nor would I have been able to give an explanation or something specific. Everyone tells me that in football things happen that one does not understand, that there is that pull forward. To me the thing that hurt me the most was not to play or not to play, but the way. You can’t be on a site even if you want if you want another player. Last year was the best of the six that I have been here. Bothered Me the way, as had already emerged in previous years. I was very surprised, do not understand it, but I’m going to accept it because what I want is what is best for the team, my teammates and the club. The results have not been the best, and you have not told me, and to me that hurt me very much”.

On if you believe if you have been a victim by not entering in any operation that he had expected the club last summer, Rakitic he pointed out that “it may be yes, may be not, but I’ve wanted to go always in front. If they had wanted that I would have gone to another team, I would have liked me to say so. One has an idea but if it doesn’t work, I have demonstrated in the previous five years than you can count with me always. Surely I have done a lot of favors to teammates and coaches, and I’ve shown that you can always count with me, and if it were that the reason, the more I would“.

Finally was asked if his priority would be to the Seville, in case you have to leave the Barcelona, to which he replied:

“I have a special affection to the Seville, but directly to the city, I have there my family. I’ve always said that it would be a great dream to return to to wear that t-shirtknow it all, but this decision is not only mine, if I want I or not, has more things behind. Monchi and all in Seville have my phone, yet I have not been called and recently it was my birthday and Monchi not called me (laughter). It is something they know all, for my feeling”.