Ivan Zamorano confessed that turned down Boca Juniors to play with America

Ivan Zamorano be honest during an interview with the Newspaper Olé, and he assured that he rejected to Bocar Juniors to sign with America in the year 2000, because the chilean revealed that at that time when I was about to come out of Inter Milan, was sought by the argentine club, who offered him a large contract, which he declined because he had given his word to the Eagles.

“Where I was more close play in Argentina it was in the Mouth, I was offered a contract in the year 2000, but I already had an array of word with the America. My wife is from Boca and my kids also, my father-in-law of Separate, Every time I go there, let’s see the two clubs on the pitch”, she talked.

It should be remembered that the Bam Bam he played in Real Madrid for four years and scored 101 goals in all competitions. Went to Inter Milan where would mark 40 annotations.

Zamorano he won with the Eagles a League title in the Summer of 2002, the same which helped the club to a mexican to put an end to a streak of more than ten years without lifting a league championship.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: BLACK SANDOVAL: ‘YOUNG, I MADE MISTAKES BUT I DON’T REGRET ANYTHING’