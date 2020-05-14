Ivana Trump – News, photos, videos, biography…

His country was still called Czechoslovakia when she was born. Dummy emigrated to the united states, Ivana Trump becomes the first wife of the future president of the USA, Donald Trump, and the mother of his first three children (Donald, Ivanka, and Eric). She leaves when he trumep and remarried two other times, with gentlemen plus young people, while pursuing a career, people professional.

Ivana Marie Zelnickova, born in Gottwaldov, Moravia, a region of what was then Czechoslovakia under soviet influence, in 1949. His parents encouraged him to become a skier professional. Her future husband, Donald Trump, lie, saying that she was a member of the national ski team at the 1972 olympic Games, Sapporo, Japan, since it has been proven that in this year, Czechoslovakia had not sent anyone to the olympics in this category.

In 1971 she married a ski instructor in the austrian, Alfred Winklmayr, which allows him to obtain a passport for “go West”, according to the expression used at that time. She receives her passport in 1972 and divorced in 1973. When her boyfriend, the singer Jiri Staidl, died in an auto accident, in the same year 1973, she moved to Canada with another boyfriend episodic since 1967, who had fled communism in 1971. He holds a ski shop in Montreal, where going to live in Ivana, while she takes classes to improve his English. She works at the same time as a fashion model, but not for haute couture fashion, but rather in television commercials, and been the hostess for the Montreal olympics in 1976.

A beautiful wedding

It is this year, visited New York city with other models-hostesses like her, she meets the entrepreneur Donald Trump in an evening. A year later, in 1977, she married in a ceremony lavish. In the 1980s, the couple Trump became a favorite of the gazettes in people, appearing in all the evenings where you must be present to be the next day in the newspaper, photographed in all its finery. They live in a triplex and fifty parts, travel in a private Boeing while she spends for her simple wardrobe, more than a half-million dollars per year.

But Ivana is not that futility and appearances, it gives three beautiful children, her husband – Donald Jr. (1977), Ivanka (1981) and Eric (1984) – and accompanies it in its real estate investments, such as the restoration of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, the construction of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City (which will eventually fail) and the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, which Ivana directs the decoration, which shows its taste very safe and simple, good-natured. Her husband was appointed vice-president of the interior design and chair of the Trump Castle Hotel and Casino. She obtained the american nationality in 1988, but in 1990, during the holidays family Christmas in Aspen, the resort-chic of Colorado, Donald Trump meets with the actress and model Marla Mapple, who would become his mistress and then his second wife.

The divorce between Ivana and Donald will be in the tabloids for months. She accuses him of rape and the way of facts, in the form of pulling handfuls of hair ! The divorce was finally pronounced the end of 1990, the wrongs of Donald for “cruel and inhuman treatment”, making Ivana richest divorcee in History to that time. It gets 14 million dollars, a villa of 45 coins, in Connecticut and an apartment in the Trump Plaza. Excluding the $ 650,000 in annual child support and the use of the 118 rooms of the villa Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, available one month per year at his convenience.

Merry widow

Now merry widow, Ivana does not leave the tabloids ; she wrote novels, an autobiography, launches a line of cosmetics, perfumes, clothing, sold by tele-shopping ; it is a trial and gladly accepted to appear in talk shows and reality programs, as Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the stars Italian version or a version that is also Italian Koh Lanta, with celebrities.

Is that the blonde widow develops a strong tropism for the beautiful Italian in 1995, she married Riccardo Mazzuchelli, and then makes a trial the following year, claiming $ 15 million for breach of privacy of the marriage contract. He retorted, continuing to turn Ivana AND Donald Trump for defamation. Then she has a relationship with Roffredo Gaetani, until the latter’s death in 2005.

In April 2008, she married Rossano Rubicondi, 23 years younger than her, at a ceremony in the presence of 400 guests at the Mar-a-Lago, chaired by Donald Trump, because both are rabibochés and, according to it, exchange often. It would have even proposed that, once elected, the post of ambassador in the Czech republic, that she would have refused not to be deprived of his summers in Saint-Tropez and winters in Miami. In December of the same year, she confirmed by a dispatch agency that it has filed a legal demand of separation from Rubicondi, which led to an official divorce in December 2009. Certainly, the love, when it doesn’t…

Ivana has now nine grand-children, who were forbidden to call him “Grand-Ma”. She prefers to “Glam-Ma” !