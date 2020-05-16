Ivanka Trump a-t-it infringes the rules of quarantine to go to celebrate the Passover in a golf club ?

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the president Trump and senior advisor to the White House, has positioned itself as one of the leaders of efforts to support the american economy, the administration and its most ardent promoter of social distancing.

“Those who are fortunate enough to be able to stay with them, please, do so”. In a video online, it encourages Us to follow the federal guidelines on social distancing, which suggests that individuals are at least two meters of distance between them. “Each of us plays a role in slowing the spread“, she insists.

Since the 1st of April, the city of Washington has issued an order of quarantine for all residents, except if they perform essential activities.

But Mrs. Trump herself has not followed the federal guidelines, which advise against travel, non-essential, according to the New York Times.

In fact, even as it has publicly thanked the people to be quarantined, Ms. Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who is also a senior advisor to the White House, traveled with their three children at the “Trump National Golf Club Bedminster” in New Jersey to celebrate the jewish Passover. The New York Times cites two sources who were aware of their travel plans.

A getaway of easter that is a mess then that the celebrations have been cancelled in any country, and the families came together at distance, thanks to applications such as Zoom or Skype.

No prohibition in New Jersey, but a clear request of the governor

On Thursday, a press secretary of the White House has confirmed that Ms. Trump and her close family celebrated the jewish Passover “in private with his family“in a “establishment closed considered as a family home“.

The spokesman clarified that Ms. Trump did not take commercial flight to arrive in New Jersey and indicated that there was no travel ban in that State or at the national level.

Yet, last month, the government of New Jersey has urged people with a secondary residence on the coast of New Jersey to avoid travel in this State until the broader restrictions on travel are lifted.

Ivanka Trump said that the golf club is currently closed, which makes it more distant socially than his mansion in the neighborhood of Kalorama in Washington, where she had been seen running on occasion in Rock Creek Park. But this trip was this essential ?

Ms. Trump has asked its staff to work remotely if possible and not to enter the grounds of the White House unless necessary. She has also posted photos of it building a tent with a bed sheet in his living room as a creative idea for parents stuck in the house with restless children. “We are all in the same boat”, she said in a video message that she posted on the social media.