Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrate their 10 years of marriage at Camp David

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary at Camp David. Donald Trump has insured having paid the note itself.

Ten years of marriage and a particular place. Friday evening, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have organized a party to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. The couple, who works within the administration of the father of the mother, had chosen to Camp David, one of the residences of the president of the u.s. for the occasion. Friends and family members were gathered at the expense of Donald Trump : “I spent a lovely dinner yesterday evening at Camp David to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Wedding of Ivanka and Jared. A small number of family members and friends present, we would not have been able to do better. Camp David is a special place. The cost of the event will be fully paid for by me!” he assured on Twitter Saturday. This is not the first time that Camp David is hosting a private event, recalls CNN : Barack Obama had organized the birthday for his daughters Malia and Sasha, as Bill and Hillary Clinton did for Chelsea. Dorothy Bush, the daughter of George H. W. Bush, was married in 1992.

Had a beautiful dinner last night at Camp David in celebration of the 10th Wedding Anniversary of Ivanka and Jared. Attended by a small number of family and friends, it could not have been nicer. Camp David is a special place. Cost of the event will be totally paid for by me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

Resort of american presidents, Camp David has little been frequented by Donald Trump. The latter, who prefers to stay in his golf clubs when he leaves Washington for the Florida or New Jersey, had described as “very rustic” to the beginning of its mandate. He wanted to receive the taliban, when he hoped to take over the negotiations with them before the cancel, and the plans for hosting the G7 next year -after the many reviews received when he had announced that he intended to receive the world leaders in a club, Trump to Miami.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on their wedding day, October 25, 2009. © Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography via Getty Images

“I love you and I dream of a forever with you.”

Ivanka Trump herself has marked this date of October 25, by posting a statement to his “best friend and life partner”, with whom she had three children : “Everything you are is true, kind, humble, and courageous. […] You are civil servant dedicated, a great dad and an optimist without flaw, which only confuses, never a hard problem with this, which is insoluble. […] I love you and I dream of a with you always”, she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of their wedding day. The event took place in the club Trump Bedminster, New Jersey. She paid tribute to her qualities first according to her : “You made me inspired by your calm, your stoicism and your way to put in priority what matters most in life.”

Their “always” as a whole will be interrupted as soon as this Sunday since Jared Kushner, adviser to his father-in-law, will fly to a series of displacements in Israel, where he will meet with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, and then saudi Arabia. The son-in-law of the american president, in charge of finding a situation to the conflict in the near east, will find there the crown prince of saudi arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Accompanied by the secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, he will attend a convention dubbed the “Davos of the desert,” where no representative of the american administration was made last year, in the scandal related to the assassination of the columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the saudi consulate in Istanbul. In the sending of his son-in-law and a leading member of his cabinet, Donald Trump reiterates its support for saudi Arabia despite the murder of the journalist, sponsored from Riyadh.