Ivanka Trump and Morocco, between fascination and diplomacy – Young Africa

In its recent outings, the daughter of the u.s. president heaps praise on the kingdom, especially regarding the reform of the collective lands. And so much the better if it can be used in passing the “deal of the century” promoted by her husband, Jared Kushner…





It was practically a speech for Ivanka Trump, where she celebrated not Morocco. In one week, the daughter and adviser of the tenant of the oval office has welcomed two occasions, the “important reforms and bold” undertaken by the kingdom in favor of the economic empowerment of women.

For the first time, Wednesday, February 12, in Washington, on the occasion of the celebration of the department of State of the 1er anniversary of the NGO she driver : the economic development Initiative of women (W-PDG). Before putting the diaper back on Sunday 16 February in Dubai, during the opening session of the Global Women’s Forum 2020.

Laws to guarantee the rights of women

And if Morocco is well seen by the standard-bearer of feminism of the administration to Trump, it is because of the land laws say Soulaliyates. A legislative arsenal important had been adopted to guarantee the rights of women on the collective lands, and enable them to benefit from the economic opportunities that are generated. A reform that was applauded, in August last, by a tweet or glowing review of the same Ivana Trump.

Since then, she has had plenty of time to succumb to the charms of moroccan hospitality during a trip in November 2019, only a few months after her husband Jared Kushner. The latter is the main promoter of the “deal of the century” proposed by Donald Trump to resolve the israeli-palestinian conflict and turmoil in the arab street.

This excess of complacency in respect of the kingdom is not linked to the moderate position of the diplomacy of the sherifs on the plan Trump ?

Diplomacy, a family affair

Ivana Kushner wife the cause of his man and doesn’t lack to affirm it, either on social networks or on the desks of international summits. His recent excess of complacency in respect of the kingdom would it not then be linked to the moderate position of the diplomacy of the sherifs on the situation in the middle East ?

