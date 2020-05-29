Ivanka Trump and Steven Mnuchin will participate in an international forum in Qatar

The daughter and adviser of the american president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, will participate in an international conference in Qatar this week, alongside us Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, announced on Tuesday that Washington.

The annual conference of the Forum of Doha, which brings together a wide range of decision-makers of regional and global, will be held on 14 and 15 December.

Ivanka Trump “will participate in the forum, and meet with policy-makers and the business world concerning issues of major economic,” according to a press release from the u.s. Treasury.

In 2017, Ivanka Trump accompanied his father in saudi Arabia for his first trip abroad as president.

The us secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, on April 21, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Credit : AFP / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)

The kingdom, and the united arab Emirates had pledged to contribute $ 100 million to a fund for women entrepreneurs that she supported.

Mr. Mnuchin will discuss with his counterparts at the “national security initiatives to combat terrorism and illicit financing,” was added to the u.s. Treasury.

Washington and Doha have long been close allies, and Qatar is home to the largest american military base in the Middle East.