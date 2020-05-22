Ivanka Trump announces the discontinuation of its brand

09h04

Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that it would put an end to the activities of its brand of clothing, footwear and accessories, which it had limited development to avoid a conflict of interest with his function of advisor to the White House. After having experienced a strong increase of its sales by 2016 in favor of the presidential campaign, the brand had suffered the backlash of the election of Donald Trump, several chains of stores, deciding in particular to the dereference. “After 17 months in Washington, I don’t know if I will repeat a day on this activity, but I know that until further notice, my attention is on what I’m doing here,” explained Ivanka Trump in a statement sent to AFP. “This decision is the only right way for my team and my partners,” she added. The 18 employees of the company will be dismissed.

Launched in its current form in 2014, the brand benefited from a partnership with the group G-III Apparel Group, who manufactured and distributed the clothing and accessories. Positioned on the segment of mid-range, at affordable prices, it had a turnover of $ 47.3 million during the financial year 2016/17, which closed at the end of January 2017, an increase of 61%, according to figures released by G-III.

Risk of conflict of interest

After the election of his father and his appointment as advisor to the White House, this mother of three children had retained its majority stake in the brand but had paid into a trust to minimise the risk of conflicts of interest. A source close to the mark recalled that after the creation of the trust, the company had worked with a specialist to ensure that it is in compliance with the recommendations of the Office for ethics in government (OGE) and had “taken actions that went beyond the legal provisions”.

A number of elected members of the Congress are regularly worried of the risk of conflicts of interest posed by the involvement of Ivanka Trump in her company. After having been alerted by the legal Commission of the House of representatives, the brand had abandoned, in 2017, in a partnership with the textile group japanese Sanei, one of the shareholders was, indirectly, the japanese government.

An image deteriorated

At the end of may 2018, the american association of anti-corruption Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew) had noted that the company Ivanka Trump was granted trademark registration by the Chinese a few days before that Donald Trump only loose the sinker on the folder of the oem telecom chinese ZTE. In general, the activities of the brand abroad were closely followed and often suspected to benefit from the influence of the clan Trump.

After a time embodied the voice of reason in the clan Trump, to push his father to moderate his position on certain issues, it has seen its image deteriorate, criticized for its inaction and its lack of impact on the administration Trump. Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, several chains of stores, including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus in the United States and Hudson Bay in Canada, had chosen to no longer sell items bearing the name of the daughter of the president of the United States. The decision to stop his activities “has nothing to do with the performance of the brand and is only related to the decision to Ivanka to stay in Washington until further notice,” said a source close to the mark.